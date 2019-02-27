Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pardee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Louis Pardee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Louis Pardee Obituary
Virginia Beach â€" Charles Louis Pardee, 58, passed away on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his sons Charles Jeremiah Pardee and Charles Frank Pardee, sisters Yvonne Evans, Anna Thoma, Vicky Nebbeling, Marie Bowman and a niece Stacy Wade.A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope for Life Rescue, 610 Jack Rabbit Road, Unit 1, VB, 23451. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.