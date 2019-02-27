|
Virginia Beach â€" Charles Louis Pardee, 58, passed away on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his sons Charles Jeremiah Pardee and Charles Frank Pardee, sisters Yvonne Evans, Anna Thoma, Vicky Nebbeling, Marie Bowman and a niece Stacy Wade.A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope for Life Rescue, 610 Jack Rabbit Road, Unit 1, VB, 23451. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019