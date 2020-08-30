Greetings from Calvary Episcopal Church, Tarboro where Charlie hired my husband Lloyd as church organist in 1968!! There Lloyd stayed for most of 45 years and was buried in the churchyard July 2017. I have really fond memories of Charlie and last saw him when he and Erma were living at Farrington, a long time ago. Be of good faith and courage during this transitional time in your lives.

Much love, Candis Owens, mother of Tripp who lives here and Lisa who lives in Apex. Both married and with children.

Candis Owens

