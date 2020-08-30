The Reverend Dr. Charles Morton Riddle III, Episcopal Priest, departed this life on August 25, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born in Danville, Virginia on December 15, 1934 and was the son of the late Charles Morton Riddle, Jr. and Mildred Hill Riddle. He attended Danville schools and was a young athletic star in tennis and track at George Washington High School.
He was a graduate of the University of Virginia where he won six varsity letters in track and cross country and was captain of the cross country team. He was also editor of the college annual, Corks and Curls. He was a faithful fan of Virginia Athletics and was overjoyed to see UVA win the National Basketball Championship and the football team at last beat Virginia Tech last Thanksgiving. He was also a supporter of the Virginia Athletic Foundation for fifty years.
Following graduation Charlie served three years as a Marine Corps Infantry Officer with duty in the Caribbean and with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean. He was part of the elements of the Second Marine Division that went into Lebanon in 1958 and retired from the reserves in 1965 with the rank of Captain.
He was a graduate of the Episcopal Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, where he earned the degrees of Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry and later served as the alumni representative on the Board of Trustees at the Seminary.
Dr. Riddle was a parish priest for fifty years serving as rector of Episcopal churches in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. He was rector of Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach for fifteen years. During that time he was a member of numerous diocesan committees and served as a delegate to the 1979 General Convention of the national church where he voted in favor of the New Book of Common Prayer and of the Ordination of Women. He hired the first woman priest in the diocese of Southern Virginia. A liberal in both theology and philosophy, he was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party, although he once admitted that in the foolishness of youth he had voted for Republicans three times. He was eagerly anticipating the November election.
In 2009 he married Patricia and together enjoyed many adventures. Jumping in the Colorado River at 47 degrees, gliding between iceberg's in Antarctica, "walking " his 80 laps at Harbors Edge and most of all he loved sitting on the balcony of the Queen Mary 2 watching the ocean water. His soul was fed by the Anglican Liturgy, Classical Music, Including the great choral works of the Western Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Erma Dance Riddle; his brother, Dr. Hill Carter Riddle; and stepson, Tye Hanbury Bernick.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Bernick Riddle; sons Evan Carter Douthat Riddle of Memphis, Tennessee, Jonathan Harwood Riddle (Lisa) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Lea Pierce Webster Riddle (Virginia) of Roanoke, Virginia, step daughter, Susan Hunter Benante (Stephen) of Alexandria, VA; sisters-in-law, Macon Riddle of New Orleans, LA and Dr. Dewey Walker of Seattle, Washington; and nine wonderful grandchildren.
Due to the Corona virus 19 funeral services will be private. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Music at Christ & St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 560 W. Olney Rd., Norfolk, VA 23507.
