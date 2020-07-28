After a long illness, Charles Monroe Whittington, III, 82, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Whiteville, NC on March 9, 1938, the son of the late Charles Monroe Whittington, Jr., and Ella Mae Bullard Whittington. Charlie was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High school in Portsmouth. He lived most of his life in Portsmouth and Newport News, Virginia. After high school he joined the Marine Air Reserve and served until 1963. He attended the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA.
After graduation Charlie took a job at Newport News Ship Building and Drydock Company and later with United States Government in civil service at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA. He then left after several years to become a very successful Industrial salesman. He retired from Kennametal, Inc., of the Greenfield Industrial Products Group out of Cleveland, Ohio.
In his early working career Charlie associated himself with the United States Jaycees, achieving President, Vice President, State Director and Chairman of the Board. He also served as National Director for the Virginia Jaycees as Regional Chairman of the Metro Conference of the U.S. Jaycees and as Jaycees International Senator #17,963 for the Virginia Jaycees.
Charlie was an avid VA Tech sports alumnus, no matter what sport it was. But his first love was truly â€˜VA Tech" Football and he could always be found in Lane Stadium at the weekend home games or at "away" games whether reachable by air or by driving substantial distances. All games were away games for Charlie, but he would not have missed one.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Taylor Whittington; sister Marilyn Whittington Jobe (Steve) of Chesapeake, VA; brother Edward Brooks Whittington (Sandra) of Richmond, VA; nephews, Edwin Brooks Whittington (Molly) of Charlotte, NC and Stephen N. Jobe Jr. (Jamie) of Edinburg, VA; and nieces, Kathleen Whittington Thibodeaux of Richmond, VA and Carrie Jobe Tew (Robert) of Windsor, VA.
A visitation will be held from 5-6:30 PM on Thursday, July 30, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, 2690 Bridge Rd Suffolk, VA 23435.
Donations may be made to the Office of University Development, Charles Whittington Endowed Athletic Scholarship Fund (0336), Blacksburg, VA 24061, by calling 800-533-1144, or at www.givingto.vt.edu
.