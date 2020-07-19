On July 16, 2020, Charles M. Evans was delivered in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Charles was born on August 8, 1943 to the late Lewis A. Evans, Sr. and Gladis Wallace Evans. He was retired from the City of Chesapeake as a real estate appraiser. He worked in James River Community Church and Tabernacle Church of Norfolk as a member and deacon. Charles was a wonderful husband and friend to anyone who knew him. He especially was a mentor and friend to Horace Hurdle who he considered as "more than a son". He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis A. Evans, Jr. and Wallace Evans.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Bell Evans; brother, Walden Evans(Barbara); sister-in-law, E. Marie Bell; godson, Deshawn M. Hurdle; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, July 20th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home. A graveside will be streamed on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.halefuneralhome.com