Charles Owen Burgess, Jr., 90, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elisabeth Chambers Burgess and son of the late Charles Owen Burgess and Minnie Burns Burgess. He was born in New York City and raised in Niagara Falls, NY. He received his bachelors in English from Johns Hopkins University, masterâ€™s degree from University of Chicago and doctorate from Columbia University. He spent most of his career at Old Dominion University, joining the English Department faculty in 1955 when the school was called the Norfolk Division of the College of William & Mary. During his 40-year career at ODU, he served in a wide variety of academic and administrative roles, including director of freshman English, graduate program director in English, dean of graduate studies, dean of the College of Arts & Letters, and vice president and provost for academic affairs. After he formally retired in 1995, he retuned to his first love of teaching and continued to teach ODU undergraduate classes for many years. He was regularly voted one of the most popular professors on ODUâ€™s campus.He was passionate about the performing arts and remained involved in theater his entire life as an actor, director, patron, board member of the Virginia Opera, member of the Norfolk Commission of the Arts and Humanities, and commissioner on the Virginia Commission for the Arts. He met his wife Elisabeth when they were both working on a production of Dylan Thomasâ€™s â€œUnder Milkwoodâ€ at the Little Theater of Norfolk, and the play became a beloved recurring presence in their lives.He is survived by: daughter Elisabeth Owen Burgess and her husband, Ehsan Kattoula, and one grandchild, Leila Burgess-Kattoula; son Charles Lenoir Burgess and his wife, Kerstin Michaelsen Burgess; his brother, Dean Burgess, and his wife Marguerite Barco Burgess, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a sister, Diana Burgess Lindemann. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4 in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. A reception will follow at Harborâ€™s Edge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the arts, education, or social justice charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary