Charles "Hardy" Parker passed away on December 28, 2019 with his devoted wife Mary by his side. He was born in Norfolk on August 15, 1955 to Raymond "Pete" and Virginia Lee Parker. Hardy was raised in the Great Bridge and Hickory areas of Chesapeake, VA, where he cultivated a love of the outdoors from an early age. He was a veteran of the US Army and graduated from Old Dominion University. He enjoyed being a school teacher and served in the Norfolk Public School System until his retirement. Throughout his life he enjoyed surfing, fishing, spending time with his family and friends and most recently living in Nags Head, NC. His favorite memories were made on the Outer Banks alongside his loved ones. He will always be remembered for his incredible stories, quick wit, and his love for life. Hardy is survived by his wife of 33 years Mary Oliver Parker, daughters, Mary Liz Callahan (Patrick), Katherine Parker Smith (Alex); grandchildren, Patrick Hardy, Parker John, and Grant Michael; his sister, Alden Annette Sorey (David) as well as numerous extended family members and countless dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a special niece, Ashley Aden Phelps.

Memorial services will be held at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA . January 1st 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019
