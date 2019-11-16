|
Charles R. "Tink" Warren, Jr., 73, of Chesapeake, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Charles R. Warren, Sr. and Louise J. Warren. A lifetime resident of Chesapeake, Tink will be remembered as a farmer, builder, and carpenter. A lifetime member of the NRA, Tink was an avid shotgun sportsman, loved raising cows, and could always be found at the barn. In 2019, he earned his 50 year membership pin with Great Bridge Lodge AF & AM, No. 257.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 53 years, Carolyn; children, Chad Warren (Christa), Shannon Warren Roberts, and Woody Warren (Christina); grandchildren, Caitie Rae, Brady, Codie, Bailey, Wyatt, and Cooper; his sister, Virginia Warren Garrett, as well as a nephew, and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 16, 2019