Charles Ray James was born on September 24, 1970 in Brooklyn, NY.. He is the son of Ernestine Stephenson James and Stephenson Winston James. He attended Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk, Virginia. He later became a certified electrician and moved with his family to Ladson, South Carolina and later, to Mattapan, MA. Charles is survived by his mother, Ernestine Stephenson James; his father, Stephenson W. James; his son, Charles James, Jr. (10); his brother Calvin W. James; his sister Takisha James Solomon (Carl), his aunts; Virginia Haywood, Mary Mclean Doman (Don), Barbara Richardson and Emily Cook; his uncles, Richard Deering, Lloyd Deering, and Ernest Cook Jr.;his lifelong special friend Shannon Kelley Hawkins and son, Darius Kelley as well as a host of many cousins, nieces and nephews. Charles enjoyed family time, especially when it involved eating crabs. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to laugh and had an infectious smile. Although Charles always enjoyed life, he was happiest when spending time with CJ, his son.



A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia, 23505. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019