Charles Ray Jones, 86, went to be with the Lord March 31, 2020. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late Willie Ray and Myrtle Eva Jones and was the husband of the late Elizabeth K. Jones. He was a member of Tabernacle Church of Norfolk. He was a retired Federal Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, member of the NCIS Retired Employee's Association and involved with Friends of Berkley Social Reunion.

He supported many missionaries through Tabernacle Church, Norfolk Christian Schools and Triple R Ranch Summer Camp Scholarships. He was a prayer warrior for many, many people.

He is survived by a son, Charles Wesley Jones and his wife, Christine Leigh, and a grandson, Gunnar Wesley Jones of Florida; brother, Gerald W. and Linda Jones of Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Burr Henderson, Justin and Sarah Jones, Jan and Beau Brown, Eric and Donna Crandell, Brian and Jennifer Crandell; and special friends from his Sunday night Care Group.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Tabernacle Church, 7000 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Union Mission, 5100 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va. 23502; https://donate.unionmissionministries.org/for/umm/

Friends may sign the guest register at www.grahamfuneralhome.com . He lived his life fully for his Lord Jesus Christ and leaves behind many family members and friends who will cherish his memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
