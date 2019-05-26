The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Charles Ray Morton

Charles Ray Morton Obituary
Charles Ray Morton, 87, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Charles M. and Agnes Morton.Charles worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 38 years. In his youth, he was a Sea Scout and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He became an avid civilian pilot that loved flying.Left to cherish his memory is a sister, Doris Morgan; a brother, Ronald Morton and his wife Ardis; 2 nieces, Carole Stewart and Cathy Stevens; 2 nephews, David Morton and Keith Morgan; along with extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. A procession to Riverside Memorial Park will follow for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
