Charles Ray Wyatt Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ray Wyatt Sr passed away unexpectedly in Jacksonville Florida on May 15th 2020, He is survived by his Wife: Geraldine Wyatt, Son: Charles R Wyatt Jr, Sister: Joy Gail Wyatt, Brother: Claude "Buddy" Wyatt, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Charles was a graduate of Wilson High School in Portsmouth Virginia class of 1955, He was a former U.S. Marine, Past president of the North Carolina Locksmith association, Owner of Coastal Locksmith on the Outer Banks from 1978-1993, Master gardener and Master woodworker. Charles is a native of Portsmouth Virginia he has lived in Jacksonville Florida for over 20 years. He will be greatly missed by the entire family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 19, 2020
I miss you granddaddy. I love you. You will always be in my heart ♥
Jennifer Hyler
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved