Charles Ray Wyatt Sr passed away unexpectedly in Jacksonville Florida on May 15th 2020, He is survived by his Wife: Geraldine Wyatt, Son: Charles R Wyatt Jr, Sister: Joy Gail Wyatt, Brother: Claude "Buddy" Wyatt, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Charles was a graduate of Wilson High School in Portsmouth Virginia class of 1955, He was a former U.S. Marine, Past president of the North Carolina Locksmith association, Owner of Coastal Locksmith on the Outer Banks from 1978-1993, Master gardener and Master woodworker. Charles is a native of Portsmouth Virginia he has lived in Jacksonville Florida for over 20 years. He will be greatly missed by the entire family.



