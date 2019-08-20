The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Robert Collins Obituary
Charles R Collins, 77, passed away August 18, 2019. Chuck as many people knew him spent a majority of his life in the car business. He was the former GM of Virginia Beach Dodge and Vice President of Greenbrier Dodge. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, James F. Collins Sr and Martha C. Collins and his son, Robert Michael Collins.

Left to cherish his memory are daughter and son in law Michelle and Mike Hoover, grandchildren Ashley Ruth (Kris), Hailee Jenkins (Kris), Kodey Hoover, great-grandchildren Oliver, Kiara, Harper and two brothers James F Collins Jr and Marshall Glenn Collins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 at HD Oliver Funeral Apt Laskin Road. Immediately following the service will be a reception at Kellyâ€™s Tavern Hilltop. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Michael Collins.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now