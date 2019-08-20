|
Charles R Collins, 77, passed away August 18, 2019. Chuck as many people knew him spent a majority of his life in the car business. He was the former GM of Virginia Beach Dodge and Vice President of Greenbrier Dodge. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, James F. Collins Sr and Martha C. Collins and his son, Robert Michael Collins.
Left to cherish his memory are daughter and son in law Michelle and Mike Hoover, grandchildren Ashley Ruth (Kris), Hailee Jenkins (Kris), Kodey Hoover, great-grandchildren Oliver, Kiara, Harper and two brothers James F Collins Jr and Marshall Glenn Collins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 24, 2019 at HD Oliver Funeral Apt Laskin Road. Immediately following the service will be a reception at Kellyâ€™s Tavern Hilltop. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Michael Collins.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019