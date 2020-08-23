1/2
Charles Ronald Dominici
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ronald Dominici, 74, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Joseph D. and Lucille Belcher Dominici. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was the former General Foreman at E.T. Gresham before opening his own business, Cord Building Systems. He was a member of the Tidewater Building Association and Corinthian Masonic Lodge, AF&AM.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol Dean Dominici; daughters, Lisa C. Byrum and her husband Len, Sheryl D. Hedgepeth and her husband Randy; son, Charles B. Dominici; brother, Joseph D. Dominici; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Hillary Robertson, Brian Barnes, Gage and Sierra Hedgepeth, Dustin, Sammi, Gracie and Sadie Byrum; great-granddaughter, Vanna Grace Robertson; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

The family is inviting friends Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA (Mask required to enter building) A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. And I know it is a big loss. He made me feel like family. That meant more to me than you'll ever know.
Wendy Harrison
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved