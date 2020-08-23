Charles Ronald Dominici, 74, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Joseph D. and Lucille Belcher Dominici. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was the former General Foreman at E.T. Gresham before opening his own business, Cord Building Systems. He was a member of the Tidewater Building Association and Corinthian Masonic Lodge, AF&AM.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol Dean Dominici; daughters, Lisa C. Byrum and her husband Len, Sheryl D. Hedgepeth and her husband Randy; son, Charles B. Dominici; brother, Joseph D. Dominici; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Hillary Robertson, Brian Barnes, Gage and Sierra Hedgepeth, Dustin, Sammi, Gracie and Sadie Byrum; great-granddaughter, Vanna Grace Robertson; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family is inviting friends Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA (Mask required to enter building) A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.