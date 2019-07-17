The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Saunders, 69, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 14, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, who proudly served in the Vietnam War. He worked for 24 years for the Chesapeake Housing Authority as a Housing Inspector. He enjoyed taking photographs and playing music.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Alma May Saunders. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 18 years, Marilene â€œLynnâ€ Saunders; daughter, Janice Hinton; sons, Jason Jordon and Clifton Chapman (Jocelyn); sisters, Carol, Marie, and Darlene; brothers, Gary and Darius; and one granddaughter.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, July 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
Download Now