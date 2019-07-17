|
|
Charles Saunders, 69, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 14, 2019.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, who proudly served in the Vietnam War. He worked for 24 years for the Chesapeake Housing Authority as a Housing Inspector. He enjoyed taking photographs and playing music.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Alma May Saunders. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 18 years, Marilene â€œLynnâ€ Saunders; daughter, Janice Hinton; sons, Jason Jordon and Clifton Chapman (Jocelyn); sisters, Carol, Marie, and Darlene; brothers, Gary and Darius; and one granddaughter.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, July 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019