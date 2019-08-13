The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nansemond River Baptist Church
Charles "Bill" Schepp

Charles "Bill" Schepp
Charles â€œBillâ€ Schepp, 84, a loving and devoted husband went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2019. Bill was an exceptionally kind and loving man of God. Bill was employed with Hampton Road Tractor Company for 34 years and retired as a sales supervisor. After retirement he went to work at M. M. Crockin where he never met a stranger.

Bill was predeceased by his daughter Cathy Schepp, sister Mary Virginia Crew, brother George Schepp, and his stepdaughter Sandra Gile. He is survived by his loving wife Jean Gile Schepp; children Faye Lippert and husband Tom, Glenn Schepp and wife Mary, Ginny Lewis and husband Randy, Howard Schepp and their mother Kitty Day; stepsons Ricky and Steve Gile; 12 grandchildren and many devoted friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, Aug. 17th at Nansemond River Baptist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
