Charles Stanford Stevens, 80, passed away Friday, November 22nd. A lifelong resident of Hampton Roads, he was born in Norfolk on February 10th, 1939 to the late Elizabeth Stevens and Charles Stevens Sr. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret and his brother William. A graduate of Norview High School, he attended VMI, graduated from Virginia Tech, and received his master's degree and PhD from Old Dominion University.
He was an avid (if awful) golfer, and a voracious reader. Before retiring he was an engineer working in both civil service and private industry for many years along with being a professor at Old Dominion University.
He is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Connie, son David, son-in-law Chris, granddaughter Charlotte, sister Betty, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk at 2pm. His family would like to express thanks to the numerous caregivers for all their help through his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019