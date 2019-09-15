|
Charlie grew up in Ocean View with his Grandmother, Kate Newsome. He worked at Ocean View Park and ran the Roller Coaster. He passed away in Mt Pleasant, SC from complications of a stroke on March 30, 2019. Survivors include his two sons, Charles T. McMellin IV and Thomas Allen McMellin and their families; His sister, Ann McMellin, half sister, Brenda Thompson, and half brothers, Paul and George Davis and many cousins, coworkers, and friends. His ashes were interred at Rollins Family Cemetery, La Grange, NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019