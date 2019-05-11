Charles T. Biittner, Sr., 73, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph (Gus) and Margaret (Polly) Biittner. Charles served in the Coast Guard as a Boatswainâ€™s Mate, Third Class. Charles was a former Mayor of Claremont, VA, a member of Surry Hunt Club and a member of Masonic Virginia Lodge No. 177 A.F. & R.M. He enjoyed being an outdoorsman who liked to garden and metal detect. He was proud of being athletic and his track record at Campbell University.Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Amanda Thorpe Biittner and husband Samuel Hamilton of Norfolk, VA; Charles T. Biittner, Jr. and wife Dr. Samantha Biittner of Mt. Vernon, VA; a sister, Mary Biittner Simmons of Currituck, NC; a brother Ralph A. Biittner, Jr., of Virginia Beach and an aunt, Merlynne Powell of Norfolk; one grandson, Wyatt Thompson Biittner and three nieces. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 11, 2019