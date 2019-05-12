Charles T. Biittner, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Claremont, Virginia. He was born on July 19, 1945. He was the son of the late Ralph (Gus) and Margaret (Polly) Biittner of Suffolk.Charles graduated from Suffolk High School in 1963 and attended Campbell College (University). He was proud of setting track records at the college level. Charles then entered the Coast Guard and served as a Boatswainâ€™s Mate, Third Class. He retired from Verizon. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved metal detecting and gardening. He was a member of Surry Hunt Club and a member of Masonic Virginia Lodge No. 177 A.F. & R.M.Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Amanda Thorpe Biittner, and her husband Samuel Hamilton of Norfolk, VA; Charles T. Biittner, Jr., and his wife Dr. Samantha Biittner of Mt. Vernon, VA; a sister, Mary Biittner Simmons of Currituck, NC; a brother, Ralph A. Biittner, Jr., and his wife Virginia Collett Biittner of Virginia Beach, VA; an aunt Merlynne Powell of Norfolk; one grandson, Wyatt Thompson Biittner of Mt. Vernon, Virginia and three nieces. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local SPCA.The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019