|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Charles F. Townsley, 80, of the 5600 block of West Norfolk Rd. passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on April 2, 1939 in Hinton, West VA to the late Charles and Rosella Townsley; and was a marine mechanic by trade. Sonny loved working on boats and was a NASCAR car enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Mathews Townsley.
Family and friends are welcome to view and pay their respects anytime from 9 AM - 5 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Services are private.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020