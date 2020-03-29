The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Townsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Sonny" Townsley


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Sonny" Townsley Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Charles F. Townsley, 80, of the 5600 block of West Norfolk Rd. passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born on April 2, 1939 in Hinton, West VA to the late Charles and Rosella Townsley; and was a marine mechanic by trade. Sonny loved working on boats and was a NASCAR car enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Mathews Townsley.

Family and friends are welcome to view and pay their respects anytime from 9 AM - 5 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -