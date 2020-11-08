1/1
Charles Tyler Morgan
1985 - 2020
Charles Tyler Morgan, 35, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 26, 2020, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on March 8, 1985. After graduating from Deep Creek High School he served as an electrician apprentice and later started his own company. He loved fishing, boating and spending time with his kids and friends. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help anybody.

He is survived by his parents Frank Sr. and Beverly, of Chesapeake; brother Frank (Acada) of Chesapeake; his son Sawyer, 6; his daughter Isabella, 13; and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends.

To honor Tyler's memory, take a child fishing. A celebration of Tyler's life will be held for family and friends on November 15.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
