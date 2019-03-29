|
SUFFOLK- Charles V. Holt, 90, died March 25, 2019. A native of Mooresville, NC, he was predeceased by his parents. V.V. Holt and Mary Ophelia Voils Whirry, two sons, Charles Dennis Holt and Todd Daniel Holt. He earned a B.S. Degree in Business Education and Math from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1954. He retired with 30 years service from Norfolk City Schools. Charlie was a ten-year member of DPMA serving as secretary, treasurer, and board member. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman and a 55-year member of the Quonset Hunt Club serving as hunt master, secretary, vice president, and later bestowed honorary member. He served as an Army security officer. Survivors include his wife, Diann S. Holt; daughter, Deborah Fran LaFontaine; two sons, Michael Joe Holt Sr. and wife Susan, and Spencer Owen Holt; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. The family will receive friends in the chapel after the service. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2019