Charles V. Reilly (68) of Charleston, WV, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1951 in Norfolk, VA to the late Thomas J. Reilly, Sr. and Mary M. Reilly.
Charles was predeceased by his sister, Sarah A. Reilly of Richmond, VA. He is survived by his loving siblings, Thomas J. Reilly, Jr. of Peabody, MA; Brian M. Reilly of Waltham, MA and Mary E. Reilly and her husband, Harry Bartnick of Beverly, MA. Charles also leaves behind his nephew, Nathan C. Reilly of Medford, MA and many cousins and their children.
Charles retired several years ago from the Charleston Gazette in West VA where he served in several editorial roles for over 30 years. He loved the newspaper business, aspiring to continue his father's and uncle's legacy who both worked for many years at the Ledger-Star in Norfolk, VA.
Donations in his honor may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the National Audubon Society or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020