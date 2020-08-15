1/
Charles W. Blanchard
Seaford - Charles Watson Blanchard, 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was a native of Roseboro, NC and owned and operated multiple service stations for over 40 years. He was a member of Liberty Live Church in Hampton.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Blanchard; one daughter, Theresa Leora Ramirez and her husband Steve; son, Charles Patrick Blanchard and his wife Jenny; eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Steven, Brandon, Taylor, and Alaina Ramirez and Andy, Josh and Robbie Blanchard.

He is being reunited with his son, Kevin Clark Blanchard, who passed away on August 29, 1994.

A funeral Service will be held 1 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. David Edgell. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Viewing hours will be from 9-5 on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Liberty Live Church at 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
