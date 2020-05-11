Charles W. "The Germ or Chuck" Carroll, Jr., 85, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 9, 2020.
Born in Waynesboro, VA, Chuck was the son of the late Charles and Margaret Carroll. He retired from the United States Navy as a Naval Mechanic with 20 years of service. He was a Veteran of Vietnam and Korean Wars and also served a European tour. He was a member of the Men's Club at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Carroll; sister, Josephine A. Carroll; niece, Marianne Marino and a nephew, Jerry Tronolone. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Frances Fantasia; son, Harry Friedman; granddaughter, Victoria Fantasia; niece, Tina Piccininni and her husband, Steve; great-niece, Maria Piccininni; great-nephew, Stephen Piccininni; and great-great-niece, Gianna Piccininni.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, May 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. with no more than 10 individuals in attendance at one time. The graveside service will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA at 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 11, 2020.