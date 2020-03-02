The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map

Charles W. Evans

Charles W. Evans Obituary
Charles W. Evans, 76, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Charles was a native of Portsmouth and retired from the Portsmouth Fire Department after 27 years of service. He was one of the founding members of Fire 5 Hunt Club and an Army Veteran.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Janice Evans. He is survived by his children, Karen Gorrell and husband Scott, Christopher Evans and wife Wendy, Donna Coleman and husband Joe, Chris Herrod and wife Leigh Ann; grandchildren Christa Evans, Matthew Evans, Kassidy Evans, Garrett Gorrell, Christina Wallace, Abby Herrod and Mitchell Herrod.

A memorial service will be held at 7 pm Wednesday in Loving Funeral Home by Pastor Tom Potter. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 2, 2020
