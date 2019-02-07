Dr. Charles Wayne Hoofnagle, 81, died on Friday, February 1, 2019. A native of Portsmouth Virginia, he was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Bruce Hoofnagle and Mildred Elaine Kite Hoofnagle. Charles graduated from St Paulâ€™s High School in 1955. After four years in the United States Air Force, he graduated from Old Dominion University in 1962 with a degree in English. He received a Masterâ€™s degree in Education from Old Dominion University and a Doctorate in Educational Technology from Catholic University. Charles began his career as an English and Journalism teacher at Wilson High School in Portsmouth from 1962 to 1966. Before retirement, Charles was an Education Specialist for the Fleet Training Center at Naval Base Norfolk for 34 years and a part-time Adjunct Faculty member at Tidewater Community College for 36 years.He married Mary Anne Moore Hoofnagle in June of 1962, and they spent 57 years together and raised six children. Besides his wife, he is survived by his six children, Mary Elaine Hoofnagle, Kathleen Hoofnagle Cahoon, Charles Joseph Hoofnagle, Christopher John Hoofnagle and his wife Dianna, Matthew Kelley Hoofnagle and his wife Jessie, and Kevin Paul Hoofnagle and his wife Lindsay. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Joseph Hunter and Shelby Nicole Cahoon, Caitlyn Aileen, Christopher Austin, Ashley Anne, and Jonathan Riley Hoofnagle, and Isabelle Grace and Sophia Kelley Hoofnagle, and one great grandchild, Colette Anne Jones. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph Bruce Hoofnagle Jr and John William Hoofnagle and his wife Joann Hoofnagle as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.Besides his family, Charles loved gardening with his son Kevin and his grandson Riley, reading books about God and the scriptures and discussing them with his friend Paul Johnson. He loved listening to Chrisâ€™ Comedy Club routines. He enjoyed watching Washington Nationals baseball. He followed Old Dominion, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame football, and he hopelessly cheered for the Washington Redskins. He liked baking cakes with Isa and Sophie, watching Hunter play soccer, having Shelby take care of him and watching Austin play football.He was a founding member of the Gathering of Friends, a charitable community serving the Hampton Roads area, where he spent many hours volunteering with charities such as the Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth which ministers to the homeless and those in need.There will be a visitation at Baker-Foster Funeral Home 5685 Lee Farm Lane in Suffolk on Sunday, February 10th 2019 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The funeral service will also be at Baker-Foster on Monday, February 11th 2019 at 1 pm. There will be a reception following the service. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gathering of Friends, 3924 Merrifields Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23703 or Oasis Social Ministry, 800 A Williamsburg Ave, Portsmouth VA 23704. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary