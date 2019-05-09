Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stamper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Stamper Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles W. Stamper Jr. Obituary
My best friend and soulmate Chuck â€œCutmanâ€ Stamper passed away on May 2, 2019. Born July 1, 1965, he was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Stamper. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Stamper; brother, Glen Weaver (Patti); sisters, Reneeâ€™ Dalton (Tommy) and Tammy Lewis (Keith); his daughter, Shanna Alexandra â€œAlexâ€ Cater (Travis); and his grandsons, Carson and Owen; and by me, his wife, Sally Moynihan Stamper. He is also survived by terrific nephews, Brent Weaver, Tommy Dalton and Brandon Lewis; special nieces, Dana Weaver, Rachel Dalton and Tara Alden; and the Moynihan family.Chuck loved his family, the Cleveland Browns and his wifeâ€™s cooking. A Celebration of Chuckâ€™s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please raise a toast to Chuck and his sense of humor that made me fall in love with him.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.