My best friend and soulmate Chuck “Cutman” Stamper passed away on May 2, 2019. Born July 1, 1965, he was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Stamper. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Stamper; brother, Glen Weaver (Patti); sisters, Renee’ Dalton (Tommy) and Tammy Lewis (Keith); his daughter, Shanna Alexandra “Alex” Cater (Travis); and his grandsons, Carson and Owen; and by me, his wife, Sally Moynihan Stamper. He is also survived by terrific nephews, Brent Weaver, Tommy Dalton and Brandon Lewis; special nieces, Dana Weaver, Rachel Dalton and Tara Alden; and the Moynihan family.Chuck loved his family, the Cleveland Browns and his wife’s cooking. A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please raise a toast to Chuck and his sense of humor that made me fall in love with him. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019