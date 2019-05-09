My best friend and soulmate Chuck â€œCutmanâ€ Stamper passed away on May 2, 2019. Born July 1, 1965, he was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Stamper. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Stamper; brother, Glen Weaver (Patti); sisters, Reneeâ€™ Dalton (Tommy) and Tammy Lewis (Keith); his daughter, Shanna Alexandra â€œAlexâ€ Cater (Travis); and his grandsons, Carson and Owen; and by me, his wife, Sally Moynihan Stamper. He is also survived by terrific nephews, Brent Weaver, Tommy Dalton and Brandon Lewis; special nieces, Dana Weaver, Rachel Dalton and Tara Alden; and the Moynihan family.Chuck loved his family, the Cleveland Browns and his wifeâ€™s cooking. A Celebration of Chuckâ€™s Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please raise a toast to Chuck and his sense of humor that made me fall in love with him. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019