After a brief battle with cancer, Charles Walter Buchan, age 82, passed away on October 2, 2019. Charles was born in San Diego, California on April 21, 1937. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Best Buchan, mother, Lela Lucille Wiggins Buchan, and sister, Irma Sue (Susie) Buchan Williams. His wife of 54 years, Barbara Mae Lombardo Buchan, and his sister-in-law, Gloria Lombardo Balonis also preceded him.
Charles proudly followed his father's military career path by joining the United States Navy in 1955. Charles retired from the Navy with 32 years of service with a rank of Master Chief. His Navy training was in the medical corps. During Charles' duty at the United States Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia, he met a young Navy Wave who would become his wife. Even though Charles and Barbara never had any children of their own, they definitely showered Charles' numerous nephews and nieces with an abundance of love and attention. As proud as Charles was of his Navy career, his happiest times were spent on Lake Gaston fishing with his father, Charlie, and his brother, Tucker Buchan. He was also an avid hunter and spent many weekends hunting with his brother, Tucker, and their nephews.
Charles has left behind to cherish their sweet memories of special family times, his sister, Mena Ann Buchan Capps and her husband, George of Columbia, SC; his sister, Mary Lucille Buchan Parrish and her husband, Lewie of Newport News, Virginia; his brother, Joseph Tucker Buchan and his wife, Annette of Henrico, NC; his brother-in-law, Billy Williams of Roxboro, NC; and his sister, Olivia (Libby) Buchan McLean and her husband, Craig of Rocky Mount, NC. There are numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews, and even great-great nephews and a great-great niece who were loved by their Uncle Charles. There are also numerous cousins. Charles' extend family included his brother-in-law, John Balonis, and sisters-in-law, Theresa Lombardo Fritz and Trish Lombardo Simopoulos.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Charles and his sister, Susie.
John 14:1-3 - 1 "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. 2 My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019