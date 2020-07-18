Charles Wayne Miller of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away with family by his side on July 16, 2020 of complications from carcinoid syndrome and end-stage renal failure. He was born on September 1, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia to Charles Harold and Sibyl Genevieve "Toby" Miller. He was known as "Charlie" to his many friends, as "Dad" to his seven children, as "Pappy" to his fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and as "Babe" to his loving wife of nearly 43 years, Anna Sue "Susie" Miller.
Charlie was a devoted family man, an avid golfer and hunter, and a lifelong Washington Redskins fan. He fought a twenty-three-year battle with carcinoid syndrome, astounding doctors who filled pages of medical journals with feats of his odds-defying resilience and incredible will to live. Charlie's strength of body was outmatched only by his strength of character, stoicism, love of life, and love of those around him.
In 1957, Charlie graduated from Rainelle High School in Rainelle, West Virginia; then, from 1961 to 1962, he attended Montgomery Junior College in Silver Spring, Maryland. In the early 1960s, he played semi-professional football for the Washington Redskins organization as an Offensive Guard and a Defensive Tackle. An American statesman, Charlie dedicated forty years of his life in service to the United States. He served four years as a medical technician in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Morocco, North Africa. His military service was followed by 36 years as a civil servant, fifteen of which he served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer.
Throughout his career, Charlie was considered a leading information technology subject-matter expert. In the late 1980s and 90s, he was instrumental during the U.S. Department of State's financial systems modernization, implementing many of the Department's millennial computer programming and security requirements. During his time in the U.S. Foreign Service, he served as a diplomat in Bangkok, Thailand and Mexico City, Mexico, where he directly oversaw financial services and systems for more than seventy U.S. embassies. Those that worked with and for him greatly admired his unwavering leadership, tireless work ethic, and unique ability to solve dynamic problems.
Charlie is survived by his wife Susie Miller, of Chesapeake, Virginia; son Richard Thomas "Tom" Simms (Tammy Richmond) of Stillwater, Oklahoma; son Charles C. "Charlie" Simms V (Annette) of Chesapeake; daughter Sandra "Sandy" Simms of Chesapeake; daughter Lisa Fellman (Glenn) of Rockville, Maryland; daughter Tracie Jones (Steven) of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland; and son John Simms (Sandra) of Vienna, Virginia. Charlie is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Jennifer "Jennie" Burchinal (John) of North Beach, Maryland; Sean Jones (Sarah) of Chesapeake; Charles C. Simms VI (Laura) of Suffolk, Virginia; Wesley Simms (Lindsey) of Chesapeake; Tara Demeio (Darren) of McDonough, Georgia; Josh Cregut (Brooke) of St. Johns, Florida; Jessica "Jessi" and Sarah Nalepa of Arlington, Virginia; Jake Jones of Chesapeake Beach; Dea Abbey of Stillwater; Alexandra "Alex", Robert "Bobby" and Daniel Fellman of Rockville; Anna and John "Jack" Simms of Vienna; and, by his great grandchildren: Carter and Steven Burchinal of North Beach; Addison, Veronica, and Jonathan Lukacs as well as Kendalyn, Kensington, and Channing Cregut of St. Johns; Wyatt Simms of Suffolk; and soon-to-be Emory Michael Simms of Chesapeake. Charlie was preceded in death by his son Charles Carter Miller in 2003.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation in Mount Kisco, New York and/ or the National Kidney Foundation
in New York, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com