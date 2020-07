Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles White Stallings, Jr., 85, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Louise and Charles Stallings, Sr. Charles served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Claudia M. Stallings; 3 sisters; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Services will be private and are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home.



