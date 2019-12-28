The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Charles William Genge II


1956 - 2019
Charles William Genge II Obituary
Charles William Genge, II, 63, of Virginia Beach, VA died early morning on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Chuck, as he liked to be called, was born August 17, 1956, in Illinois. After college he set up residency in Virginia Beach, VA where he worked as an Industrial Engineer. He was excited about his new job at SMI Gears and previously worked at Massimo Zenetti Beverage for years. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kim Ilon Genge; his daughter, Jennifer Ilon Genge; his grandson, Colton James Harris; two sisters, Susan Burke and Diane Albrecht; and a brother, Richard Ashley Genge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jeanne Genge.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29th, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 28, 2019
