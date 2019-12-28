|
Charles William Genge, II, 63, of Virginia Beach, VA died early morning on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Chuck, as he liked to be called, was born August 17, 1956, in Illinois. After college he set up residency in Virginia Beach, VA where he worked as an Industrial Engineer. He was excited about his new job at SMI Gears and previously worked at Massimo Zenetti Beverage for years. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kim Ilon Genge; his daughter, Jennifer Ilon Genge; his grandson, Colton James Harris; two sisters, Susan Burke and Diane Albrecht; and a brother, Richard Ashley Genge. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jeanne Genge.
The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29th, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 28, 2019