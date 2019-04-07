Charles William Grier, Sr. was born on July 1, 1930 to Willie Grier and Ella Irene (Tate) Grier, in Monroe, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his wife, Jacquline Louise (Hicks) Grier, their two sons, Anthony Grier and Patrice Grier; sisters, Callean Grier, Catherine Grier Coney, Vera Hunter, Bertha Kilpatrick and Della Tyler.He was employed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for over 40 years and was a graduate from Norfolk State College. He was a member of a bowling league, Chapter 27, the Olympian Sports Club and Club Deporis Portsmouth. He was also retired from the U. S. Army. Mr. Charles Grier, Sr. was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church and loved the services there. He departed this life at Mary Jane Home Care on Sunday, March 31, 2019.Charles Sr. leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Barbara (Leigh), sons, Charles W., Jr. (Lisa) and Andre Carlton; grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Devon, Samantha, Khalid, Ines, Lakisha, and Kareem; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Moreen, Leilani; aunt-in-law, Elsie Hicks; close cousin, Nathaniel Steele; sister-in-law, Norma Powell; nephews & nieces, John Lee, Jr., Diane, Leon, Daryl, Sharon, Barry, Joseph, Cameron & Melody; family member Cheryl T. Bland and (grandchildren), Ronnie & his family, Tearia & Charles Jamal; nieces & nephews, Joyce and her husband Terry and family, Sharon and Sandra (and their families); his cousins, members of the Tates, Crosby, Dixons, Byers, Raineys, Pena, Wilsons, Everettes, Hymes, Hanes, Powells, Barrs, Nelsons, Ramseys, Gilmores, Hunters, Tylers, and Kilpatricks families and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers.Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 â€" 7 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. A life celebration service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 801 Tazewell Street, Portsmouth, VA. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services with the final care arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary