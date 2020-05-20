Charles Willis Rhodes Jr.
Charles W. "Petee" Rhodes, Jr., 79, died May 15, 2020.

Petee was born in Norfolk to the late Charles and Frances Sawyer Rhodes. He was a graduate of Oscar Smith High School and Frederick College. Petee retired from the US Army National Guard, as well as Tarmac Inc. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, NASCAR, shooting pool, boating and waterskiing. He enjoyed helping others and loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Dolores Ann Rhodes; sons, Charles Bryan Rhodes and his wife Stephanie of Chesapeake and Brandon Willis Rhodes of Chesapeake; granddaughter, Brooke Rhodes; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to caregivers Joan and Carolyn as well as Westminster-Canterbury Hospice and staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, c/o https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/honor-the-memory-of-charles-w-petee-rhodes-by-making-a-donation-in-his-name-/4587/

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
