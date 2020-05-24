Charles W. "Petee" Rhodes, Jr., 79, died May 15, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.