Charles Willis Rhodes Jr.
Charles W. "Petee" Rhodes, Jr., 79, died May 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
May 20, 2020
Rest easy Petee. Youll be missed.
Claudette Anderson
Classmate
