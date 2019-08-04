|
Edgar Charles Woodard, 81, of Norfolk, VA, also known as â€œChuckles,â€ â€œChuck,â€ â€œWoody,â€ or â€œMr. Charlie,â€ passed away August 1, 2019.
Born in Rocky Mount, NC, he was the son of the late Edgar L. and Elsie M. Woodard. He began his career by joining the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a repairman for Priceâ€™s and then as an aircraft mechanic at Naval Air Station Norfolk, from which he retired. Throughout the twenty-seven years before its destruction, Charles also enjoyed working part time for Harrisonâ€™s Fishing Pier. He also served as the manager for the original Reginoâ€™s Italian Restaurant in Wardâ€™s Corner. His last position was as a greeter and night security at Cape Henry Collegiate School.
Charles never met a stranger and greeted everyone with kindness and compassion. Making people happy was his greatest accomplishment. Those who knew him will miss his joyous greeting: â€œWhatâ€™s up, Champ?â€
Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 62 years, Nancy â€œGrannyâ€ Woodard; daughter, Nancy Lim (Claude); three sons, Mike Woodard, Jeff Woodard (Adriana), and Mark Woodard (Lauren); grandchildren, Josh, Phillip, Zach, Bhrett, Megan, Aaron, and Maddie; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Bass; and a brother, Andy Woodard.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel on Monday, Aug. 5, from 12 to 1 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019