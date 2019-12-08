|
|
Charles Woodie Perry, 83, passed away on November 26, 2019. Charles was born in Norfolk to the late William and Georgia Bowden Perry. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Faye Perry; children, Karen Connors (Francis) and William Perry; grandchildren, Evan Gardner, Shelby Bertucci (Hannah), Sarah and Eli Connors; sister, Gloria Brumley; and a host of other family and friends. Services will be private. Woodlawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019