Charles Woodrow Harris
Charles Woodrow Harris, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born in Chesapeake to the late Woodrow W. and Edna E. Weatherington Harris and was also predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa Conway Harris. He served his country faithfully during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army and subsequently retired after 42 years of service with the Ford Motor Company. "Charlie" was a member of the United Auto Workers local 919, member of Southside Baptist Church and an avid saltwater fisherman.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Rhonda Kay Grinels (Scott); brother, Don W. Harris (Pam); grandson, Christopher McConnell (Sandra); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Christopher McConnell; aunt, Mary Joan Hollowell; and lifelong friend, Lindsey Smith.

The family is inviting friends to pay respects Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake (Mask required in building). A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home with Dr. Michael Reilly officiating, burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and leave a note of encouragement to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
