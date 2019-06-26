|
|
Charley Millirons, 58, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2019 in Orange Park, FL. He was born in Norfolk and raised in Virginia Beach, VA by the late George M. Sr. & Evelyn E. Millirons. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sharon, daughter Rebecca, grandson Carson, step-son Lonnie, brother George Jr (Tracy), sisters: Cathy (Jim) and Jennifer (Johnny), 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 3 great-nephews, and his most beloved puppy-dog Cricket. Charley worked civil service 30+ years, loved fishing, collecting guns, and hot rods. Charley will be missed by his family and friends. Cremation being handled by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME Orange Park, FL.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 26, 2019