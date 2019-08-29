The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Bazemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie B. Bazemore


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie B. Bazemore Obituary
Charlie B. Bazemore was 44 years young. Born April 4, 1975 in Portsmouth, VA, son of Charlie and Mercedes Bazemore. Charlie was a brother, father, friend and so much more. Charlie grew up an Army brat and went to high school in Ansbach, Germany. He attended Virginia Union for a year and shortly thereafter entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He settled in San Diego, CA after the marines. A viewing will be 9:00am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a funeral service following at 10:00am at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel, Rev. Bobby Fenner, Officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now