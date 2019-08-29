|
Charlie B. Bazemore was 44 years young. Born April 4, 1975 in Portsmouth, VA, son of Charlie and Mercedes Bazemore. Charlie was a brother, father, friend and so much more. Charlie grew up an Army brat and went to high school in Ansbach, Germany. He attended Virginia Union for a year and shortly thereafter entered the U.S. Marine Corps. He settled in San Diego, CA after the marines. A viewing will be 9:00am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a funeral service following at 10:00am at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel, Rev. Bobby Fenner, Officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019