Charlie Cleveland "Cleve" Barrow II, 79 of Virginia Beach, went to be with the Lord while surrounded by family on Friday, February 14, 2020. Cleve was born on July 29, 1940 to the late Thelma Dixon Barrow and Millard Barrow. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Pamela Jo Barrow and siblings, Delano Barrow and Lucille Tripp. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Barrow; their daughters Yvonne Garcia (Rudy) and Jessica Barrow (Joe); grandchildren Kevin and Steven Garcia and Scarlett and Jeb Bartel; siblings Carol Gaskins and M.W. Barrow as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cleve served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He began his career in marine construction with McLean Contracting Co in 1958 and retired in 2007. His job took him up and down the east coast from South Carolina to Delaware. Locally, Cleve supervised the 564 flyover in Norfolk, the new Rudee Inlet Bridge in Virginia Beach and many other projects.
Cleve was a long-time member of Light of Hope United Methodist Church, formerly known as Princess Anne Plaza United Methodist where he served as treasurer and various other positions. Cleve was also a member of the Southeastern Virginia Mustang Club where he won numerous awards with his 1966 mustangs, one which he proudly restored and maintained for more than 40 years. When he wasn't showing his mustangs or enjoying a hot rod show, he was on the water cruising and fishing with his wife, family or friends.
Cleve's family would like to thank the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital ICU staff, for their exceptional compassionate care.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-8pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd. A funeral service will take place there at 1:30pm Friday, February 21, 2020 with a graveside service to follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Cleve's memory to his church or a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
