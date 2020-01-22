|
CHESAPEAKE - Charles Davis Johnson, 81, of the 3200 block of Hemlock Dr. passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Thaddeus and Lula Johnson. Charlie attended The Alliance Church, Portsmouth and was a custom home builder by trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Thomas Johnson; a sister, Delores Taylor; and a brother, John T. Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen Johnson, a son, Brian Lee Johnson; two sisters, Alice Wilkins and Jeanne Banks; a grandson, Dylan Charles Johnson and his mother Jo Anne; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert J. Accettola, Dr. Jayaraman Venkatesan and Dr. Zahan Zev for their care and support; and also special thanks to the ICU staff at Maryview Heart Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Doug Ellenberger. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3 - 5 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020