Charlie L. Woodbury passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home with family in Chesapeake, VA. He was born to the late Florence and Charlie S. Woodbury. Charlie was employed for many years with the City of Norfolk, in the Water and Sewage Dept. #3. He laid pipe and road on garbage truck #2. Charlie was a construction worker and on the team that built Norfolk Scope. He worked for ER Hudson Masonry. He helped build hotels in Va. Bch. He worked for America Sheet Meta as a roofer. He was also employed with Norfolk Coke Plant. Southern Block & Pipe in the highway Dept. and lastly for the Old Leigh Memorial Hospital in Ghent, kitchen dept. Along with his parents Charlie is predeceased by his sisters, Lucy A. Fenner and Nellie B. Richardson. He is survived by four sisters, Mattie Johnson, Claudia Robinson, Phyllis Woodbury and Bernice Al-Amin; his brother, Robert Woodbury. A funeral service will be held 1 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 1141 Campostella Rd, Norfolk, VA 23523. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Ave. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019