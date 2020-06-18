Charlie Lee Brinkley born Sept 8, 1936 gained his wings to be with Christ on June 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Charlie leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 32 years; six children; 21 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 1 aunt and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Charlie retired from the City of Norfolk after 30 of service and Venice Restaurant after 37 years. Charlie also owned and operated Charlies Lawn Care and Car Wash. Mr. Brinkley's viewing will be 2-6pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. Funeral will be held at 11am, Saturday, June 2020 with Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.



