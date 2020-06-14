Lt. Col. Charlie Rice died June 2, 2020 at the age of 89, following a long life of service to his country, his community, and his family. The pain of his loss is deeply felt by his family and friends.
Charlie served his country with a military career that spanned 30 years, taking him from ROTC in high school, to the Coast Guard Academy, and ultimately to the Air Force. He served in the Korean War from 1954-1955 and in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. His Air Force career included stations in Japan, Texas, Vietnam, Alabama, Italy, and Nebraska. He retired in June 1976 and moved one last time back home to Norfolk, Virginia.
While in the Air Force, Charlie, and his first wife, Janet Leombruno Rice, were blessed with a family of five children. Of the many places in which they lived growing up, their home outside Rome, Italy seems the universal favorite.
Throughout his long life, Charlie maintained a powerful curiosity and love for learning. His interests were numerous and varied, including flying, boating, electronics, clockmaking, history, and golf, among others. After he retired from the military, he remained dedicated to serving others, volunteering extensively with the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. Rice, Jr. and Lucy Smith Rice, his infant brother Richard E. Rice, and his eldest son, Michael R. Rice. He is survived by four children, son Mark (Lauren) Rice, daughter Cheri (David) Jennings, son Dennis (Christine) Rice, and daughter Christine (Brent) Garland; three grandchildren, Carie (Jon) Evans, Coleman Jennings, and Alice Garland; and one great-granddaughter, Arya Hall.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held in Norfolk, VA at a later date. Until that time, please hold Charlie and his family in your hearts and prayers. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com or mailed to PO Box 29539, Henrico, VA 23242. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation at www.ricksharpalz.org or mailed to PO Box 42333, Henrico, VA, 23242.
Charlie served his country with a military career that spanned 30 years, taking him from ROTC in high school, to the Coast Guard Academy, and ultimately to the Air Force. He served in the Korean War from 1954-1955 and in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. His Air Force career included stations in Japan, Texas, Vietnam, Alabama, Italy, and Nebraska. He retired in June 1976 and moved one last time back home to Norfolk, Virginia.
While in the Air Force, Charlie, and his first wife, Janet Leombruno Rice, were blessed with a family of five children. Of the many places in which they lived growing up, their home outside Rome, Italy seems the universal favorite.
Throughout his long life, Charlie maintained a powerful curiosity and love for learning. His interests were numerous and varied, including flying, boating, electronics, clockmaking, history, and golf, among others. After he retired from the military, he remained dedicated to serving others, volunteering extensively with the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. Rice, Jr. and Lucy Smith Rice, his infant brother Richard E. Rice, and his eldest son, Michael R. Rice. He is survived by four children, son Mark (Lauren) Rice, daughter Cheri (David) Jennings, son Dennis (Christine) Rice, and daughter Christine (Brent) Garland; three grandchildren, Carie (Jon) Evans, Coleman Jennings, and Alice Garland; and one great-granddaughter, Arya Hall.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held in Norfolk, VA at a later date. Until that time, please hold Charlie and his family in your hearts and prayers. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com or mailed to PO Box 29539, Henrico, VA 23242. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation at www.ricksharpalz.org or mailed to PO Box 42333, Henrico, VA, 23242.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.