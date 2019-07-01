|
|
Charlie Wallace Willis, Jr, 81, passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born in Atlantic, NC to the late Charlie W. & Ellen Willis and was also predeceased by his first wife, Irene Willis and his second wife, Nancy Miller.
Charlie proudly served the US Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Charles M Willis; 2 daughters, Lorraine Smith and Kelley Denise Broadway; his sister Rebecca; his brother Joe Willis; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlieâ€™s name may be made to V.F.W. Post 3160, Fleet Reserve Branch 60 or American Legion Post 327. Condolences may be offered at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 1, 2019