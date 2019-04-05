Charlotte Alexander Scott, 49, passed away April 2, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA the daughter of Gary Chesson Alexander and the late Shirley Jett Alexander. She worked as an insurance agent at Nansemond Insurance. In addition to her father, Charlotte is survived by her husband, together for 29 years, Michael A. Scott, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric Justin Buhls, Michael A. Scott, Jr. (Shannon); grandchildren, Adelina Buhls, Levi Hudson, and Liam Scott; sisters and brothers-in-law, Belinda Taylor (Garland), Patricia Bolton (Howard), Susan Griffin (Chris); brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Twiford (Terri); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Charlotte was a mother to all because of her loving and giving personality. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. David Cashman officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-charlotte-alexander-scott. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary