Charlotte Leigh (Avery) Johnson, 72, departed this life in the early morning on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA on July 17, 1947 to the late Samuel and Charlotte O. Avery. The family request that from 1-6pm on May 28 friends visit the funeral home to receive a memorial keepsake in honor of Charlotte. A private funeral will be on May 29 at 10am; the streaming link can be found at the beginning of her obituary page. www.riddickfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 27, 2020.