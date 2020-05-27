Charlotte Avery Johnson
Charlotte Leigh (Avery) Johnson, 72, departed this life in the early morning on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA on July 17, 1947 to the late Samuel and Charlotte O. Avery. The family request that from 1-6pm on May 28 friends visit the funeral home to receive a memorial keepsake in honor of Charlotte. A private funeral will be on May 29 at 10am; the streaming link can be found at the beginning of her obituary page. www.riddickfuneralservices.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
