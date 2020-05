Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family

Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family



Mrs. Simmons, 87, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior April 30, 2020. Born June 8, 1932 to the late Robert and Mary Gough. Services will be private. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store